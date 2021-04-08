Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-House weekly highlights—8 April 2021

In-House weekly highlights—8 April 2021
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-House weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • In-house
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Virtual networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Data protection
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Commercial
  • Beyond Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
1 Practice notes