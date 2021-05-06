- In-House weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Data protection
- Financial crime prevention
- Commercial
- E-commerce
More...
- Brexit and beyond
- Corporate
- Mergers & acquisitions
- Brexit
- Information law and TMT
- Data protection
- ePrivacy
- Cybersecurity
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Equality
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New and updated content—Information law and TMT
- New and updated content—Employment
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.