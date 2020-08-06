Sign-in Help
In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—6 August 2020

Published on: 06 August 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—6 August 2020
  • In this issue:
  • In-house
  • Brexit bulletin
  • Risk & Compliance
  • International data transfers
  • Data breaches
  • Brexit and data transfers
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Commercial
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These In-house highlights focus on risk and compliance, corporate and commercial, employment law, information law and TMT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

