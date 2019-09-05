Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—5 September 2019

In-house weekly highlights—5 September 2019
Published on: 05 September 2019
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—5 September 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Scottish court rule prorogation of Parliament ‘not unlawful’
  • Immigration
  • Export of goods by road
  • SCT & SDD transactions
  • EU trade priorities after Brexit
  • Retained EU law
  • In-house
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More