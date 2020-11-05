Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—5 November 2020

In-house weekly highlights—5 November 2020
Published on: 05 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—5 November 2020
  • In this issue:
  • In-house
  • Virtual networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Data protection
  • Financial crime
  • Coronavirus
  • Commercial
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More