Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-House weekly highlights—24 December 2020

In-House weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-House weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • In-house
  • Virtual networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Data protection
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Cybersecurity & cybercrime
  • Commercial
  • Brexit and beyond
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More