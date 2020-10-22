- In-house weekly highlights—22 October 2020
- In this issue:
- In-house
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Data protection
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Cyber security
- Commercial
- Brexit and beyond
More...
- Coronavirus
- Corporate
- Brexit
- Accounts and reports
- M&A—material adverse effect
- Equity capital markets
- Information Law & TMT
- Brexit
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Confidential information
- Employment
- Equality
- Pay, benefits and tax
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New and updated content—Information Law & TMT
- New and updated content—Employment
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These weekly highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.