In-House Advisor weekly highlights—22 July 2021

- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 July 2021
- ICO blog considers future of accountability framework
- ICO publishes blog reflecting on data protection in the charity sector
- ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit
- New SCCs for international personal data transfers
- EDPB announces German investigation into international data transfers
- EDPB publishes public consultation on codes of conduct as tools of transfers
- European Commission announces package of AML/CFT proposals
- European Commission proposes to make bank account registers available to competent authorities through new single access point
- SFO announces two further DPAs have received judicial approval
- The emerging role of judicial approval and the absence of findings of fact in DPAs (SFO v Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd)
- CMA publishes guidance on whistleblowing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new guidance issued for working safely during step 4
- Commercial
- Brexit Bulletin—government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—draft mandate for EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar published
- Beyond Brexit—Free trade deal with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway published
- Restaurant chain claims £16m business interruption loss (Various Eateries v Allianz)
- A return to orthodoxy—Supreme Court decides that accrued liquidated damages remain enforceable after termination (Triple Point v PTT)
- Construing exclusion clauses in context (Acerus v Recipharm)
- Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)
- Quality terms in sale contracts—conditions or not? (Galtrade v BPOI)
- BEIS publishes research paper on personalised pricing and disclosure
- BEIS launches consultation on reforming competition and consumer law policy
- Market surveillance and compliance regulation becomes fully applicable
- Corporate
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in H1 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
- FRC Lab publishes report on stakeholder, decision and Section 172 reporting
- New research finds link between board diversity and better corporate culture and performance
- Updated guidance on relief from Stamp duty when instruments effect intra-group transfers of stock or marketable securities
- Information Law & TMT
- Beta version of privacy enhancing technologies adoption guide published
- ICO investigating alleged data breach in relation to DHSC CCTV footage
- Consultation launched on operation of digital identity system
- Consultation launched on new pro-competition regime for digital markets
- Commission launches consultation on web accessibility
- Employment
- Guidance on CJRS updated with changes taking effect from 1 August 2021
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) rule allows critical workers to leave self-isolation
- Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law
- Consultation launched on the future of health and disability benefits
- HM Treasury responds to consultation on increasing normal minimum pension age
- HMRC updates for social security guidance for UK and EEA citizens working abroad
- Home Office updates EUSS toolkits
- BoE internal review makes ethnic diversity and inclusion recommendations and sets targets
- HM Treasury publishes five-year review of the Women in Finance Charter
- Flexible working demands will rise after coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- COVID-19: Employee who refused to return to work to protect his vulnerable father was unfairly dismissed
