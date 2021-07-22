menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-House Advisor weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-House Advisor weekly highlights—22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources
  • Virtual networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 July 2021
  • ICO blog considers future of accountability framework
  • ICO publishes blog reflecting on data protection in the charity sector
  • ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit 
  • New SCCs for international personal data transfers
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More