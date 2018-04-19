Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—19 April 2018

In-house weekly highlights—19 April 2018
Published on: 19 April 2018
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—19 April 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Data Protection
  • POCA 2002 search powers
  • Commercial
  • CMA advice for joint ventures
  • European Council adopts cross-border parcel delivery rules
  • Government aims to boost trade with Commonwealth nations
  • The practicalities of public procurement challenges
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of News Analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More