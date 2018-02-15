Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—15 February 2018

In-house weekly highlights—15 February 2018
Published on: 15 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—15 February 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Article 29 Working Party
  • FCA and ICO publishes joint update on GDPR
  • Nuisance callers
  • Gender pay gap reporting deadline—Q&A on requirements and emerging market practice
  • SFO brings further charges against Barclays over Qatar loans
  • Bribery—Airbus penalised €81.25 million
  • Corporate
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape, chosen specially for in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More