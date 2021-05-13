menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-House weekly highlights—13 May 2021

In-House weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-House weekly highlights—13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Virtual networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Data protection
  • Financial crime
  • Commercial
  • Queen’s Speech
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

What is an intangible fixed asset?

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More