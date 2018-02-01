Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—1 February 2018

In-house weekly highlights—1 February 2018
Published on: 01 February 2018
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—1 February 2018
  • In this issue:
  • In-house
  • France establishes international court for dispute resolution
  • Court of Justice asked to clarify meaning of ‘product is protected by’
  • Risk & Compliance
  • GDPR
  • Cybersecurity
  • The implications of Brexit for UK AML regulations
  • AML blacklist update
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More