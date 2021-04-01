Sign-in Help
In-House weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

