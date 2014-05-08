- In-house news round-up for week ending 9 May 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: Ofcom proposes to keep ASA as regulator for broadcast advertising
- Company law: FCA confirms new Listing Rules to come into force 16 May
- Confidential information: How much is a bank's duty of confidentiality worth to its customer?
- Consumer protection: Can you be sued if you have not read the contract?
- Consumer protection: CJEU considers mortgage agreement and unfair terms
- Contracts: Court of Appeal considers right to terminate for breach or anticipated breach
- Contracts: Dispute resolution in construction contracts
- Contracts: Interpreting contracts
- Environment: Talking points
- Financial services: The challenges of providing e-money services
- Financial services: Lessons from FCA’s fine on Santander
- Information technology: Building defences against cyber-attacks
- Insolvency: How to cope when a foreign company in liquidation in England is being dissolved in its country of incorporation
- Intellectual property: Dealing with intellectual property assets
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
