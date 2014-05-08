Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 9 May 2014

In-house news round-up for week ending 9 May 2014
Published on: 08 May 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 9 May 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: Ofcom proposes to keep ASA as regulator for broadcast advertising
  • Company law: FCA confirms new Listing Rules to come into force 16 May
  • Confidential information: How much is a bank's duty of confidentiality worth to its customer?
  • Consumer protection: Can you be sued if you have not read the contract?
  • Consumer protection: CJEU considers mortgage agreement and unfair terms
  • Contracts: Court of Appeal considers right to terminate for breach or anticipated breach
  • Contracts: Dispute resolution in construction contracts
  • Contracts: Interpreting contracts
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More