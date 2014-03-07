- In-house news round-up for week ending 7 March 2014
- News analysis
- Consumer credit: Policy Statement: PS14/3—Final rules for consumer credit firms
- Contract: an on demand loan really is repayable 'on demand'
- Contract: terminating a contract and repudiatory breach
- Copyright law: new guidance from Intellectual Property Office
- Corporate: potential all-women shortlists for FTSE 100 boards
- Corporate: Quoted Companies Alliance and UHY Hacker Young issue report on corporate governance
- Data protection: ICO takes enforcement action against Treasury Solicitor's Department
- E-commerce: MEPs vote to make public sector websites more accessible
- Employment law: ET fees—after the UNISON decision
- Employment law: Spent convictions—major changes to rehabilitation periods come into force (News, 5 March 2014)
- Financial services: barring subsequent proceedings after ombudsman decision
- Financial services: What do Scotland’s new powers to issue bonds mean in practice?
- Intellectual property: playing music at businesses
- Pensions: FURBS, earnings and national insurance contributions
- Tort: Interpreting Rome II
- Tort: Vicarious liability could extend to volunteers
- Trade marks: Betty Boop at the centre of passing off and trade mark infringement claim
Article summary
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
