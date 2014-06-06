- In-house news round-up for week ending 6 June 2014
- News analysis
- Queen's Speech: government announces Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Bill
- Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes annual report
- Advertising and marketing: Ofcom publishes guidance on product placement
- Banking: talking points
- Bribery and corruption: sentencing guidelines
- Corporate: section 793 notices
- Competition law: lease restricting use held to be anti-competitive
- Corporate: the Pfizer/Astrazeneca saga
- Data protection: more data breaches
- Dispute resolution: tips about translation
- Employment law: could annual leave put a dent in commission-based income?
- Environment: the Water Act 2014
- Outsourcing: advice for data controllers and guidance from ACAS
- Partnerships: blowing the whistle on the firm
- Tort: nuisance and negligence
- Trade finance: will the Export Refinancing Facility be successful in increasing exports?
- World café: how are you responding to changes in your business and the wider economy?
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
