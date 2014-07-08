Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 4 July 2014

In-house news round-up for week ending 4 July 2014
Published on: 08 July 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 4 July 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: Advertising agreements
  • Advertising and marketing: Sports-related issues
  • Bribery and corruption: Comparison of regimes in the UK and the Netherlands
  • Consumer protection: Ticket booking fees
  • Corporate: Market tracking report on directors' remuneration and voting regime
  • Corporate: Women on boards
  • Data protection: Ministry of Justice to pay compensation for mishandling subject access request
  • Dispute resolution: 'Without prejudice' negotiations
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More