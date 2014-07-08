- In-house news round-up for week ending 4 July 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: Advertising agreements
- Advertising and marketing: Sports-related issues
- Bribery and corruption: Comparison of regimes in the UK and the Netherlands
- Consumer protection: Ticket booking fees
- Corporate: Market tracking report on directors' remuneration and voting regime
- Corporate: Women on boards
- Data protection: Ministry of Justice to pay compensation for mishandling subject access request
- Dispute resolution: 'Without prejudice' negotiations
- Employment law: Flexible working rights in force now
- Environment: Fracking
- Financial services: Wonga and fake law firms
- Immigration: Easier temporary transfers of human resources in the EU
- Intellectual property: Karen Millen designs
- Outsourcing: Data protection and disclosing employee information under TUPE
- Solicitors' regulation: What you need to know about the new CPD rules
- Tax: FATCA in the UK
- World Café: How are you responding to changes in your business and the wider economy?
- Legislation tracker
- Contract law cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Specialist area alerts
- Back copies
