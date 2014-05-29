Sign-in Help
In-house news round-up for week ending 30 May 2014

Published on: 29 May 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: Gambling (Licensing and Advertising) Act 2014: Upping the ante for remote gambling operators
  • Competition: No easy cures for Pfizer/AstraZeneca ‘hangover’
  • Consumer protection: Unfair terms and mortgages
  • Consumer protection: Loans in foreign currency
  • Contracts: No reduction in damages because the claimant obtained a benefit following breach
  • Data Protection: Guidance: Data controllers and data processors—what the difference is and what the governance implications are
  • IP/IT: Is the Intellectual Property Act 2014 unambitious but well intentioned?
  • Tax: Tax planning after Icebreaker
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

