Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 28 March 2014

Published on: 28 March 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA and CAP issue guidance for bloggers and new guidance on price comparisons
  • Competition law: new Technology Transfer Regulation and collective actions
  • Competition law: Ofgem refers big six energy companies to CMA
  • Competition law: OFT issues decision in care home medicine cartel case
  • Consumer credit: guidance for providers on money laundering
  • Consumer protection: Common European Sales Law update
  • Consumer protection: alternative and online dispute resolution
  • Consumer protection: Furniture and carpet retailers change pricing practices after OFT investigation
Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

