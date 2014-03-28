- In-house news round-up for week ending 28 March 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ASA and CAP issue guidance for bloggers and new guidance on price comparisons
- Competition law: new Technology Transfer Regulation and collective actions
- Competition law: Ofgem refers big six energy companies to CMA
- Competition law: OFT issues decision in care home medicine cartel case
- Consumer credit: guidance for providers on money laundering
- Consumer protection: Common European Sales Law update
- Consumer protection: alternative and online dispute resolution
- Consumer protection: Furniture and carpet retailers change pricing practices after OFT investigation
- Corporate: The future of corporate governance for smaller quoted companies—a step change needed?
- Data protection: company fined for ignoring Telephone Preference Service
- Data protection: selling client data
- Employment law: Naming and shaming for national minimum wage breaches
- Employment law: Zero hours contracts
- Intellectual property: construction of consent order and reasonable endeavours
- Media: Freedom of information—a right Royal affair
- Procurement: OFT finds scope for improvement in purchase and supply of public sector ICT
- Social media: social media at work
- Contract law cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- Specialist area alerts
- Back copies
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
