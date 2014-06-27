- In-house news round-up for week ending 27 June 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: High Court considers injunction for misleading advertising
- Company law: Companies House issues guidance for overseas companies
- Competition law: European Commission publishes revised de minimis rules
- Contract law: appropriate deductions for defects
- Contract law: assurances in negotiations
- Corporate crime: What constitutes inside information under FSMA 2000?
- Corporate crime: market manipulation
- Data protection: Upper Tribunal confirms no fine in Niebel case
- Employment law: criminal records checks
- Employment law: equal pay audits
- Employment law: paternity and adoption leave
- Employment law: the status of a worker
- Employment law: whistleblowing
- Employment law: zero hour contracts
- Financial services: Wonga to pay compensation for misleading practices
- Insurance: Law Commission consulting on Insurance Contracts Bill
- Privacy: workplace wearables
- World Café: How are you responding to changes in your business and the wider economy?
Article summary
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
