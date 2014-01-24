Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 24 January 2014

In-house news round-up for week ending 24 January 2014
Published on: 24 January 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 24 January 2014
  • News analysis
  • Confidential information: Keeping corporate and financial information safe from cyber-criminals
  • Consumer credit: draft secondary legislation issued following summary of responses to consultation
  • Consumer protection: CJEU rules on unfair terms in land contract
  • Consumer protection: Consumer Rights Bill introduced to parliament
  • Employment law: increase in fines for failure to pay minimum wage
  • Employment law: right to request flexible working
  • Equality law: Government issues guidance on asking and responding to questions of discrimination
  • Procurement: EU to open up public procurement following UK government lobbying
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of top stories from the Lexis®PSL in-house team including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More