Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 23 May 2014

In-house news round-up for week ending 23 May 2014
Published on: 23 May 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 23 May 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising: ASA refers two advertisers to trading standards for misleading advertising
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on advertising during the World Cup
  • Competition law: Abuse of dominance
  • Competition law: Mergers and the public interest test
  • Competition law: When will enforcing patent rights be abusive?
  • Corporate: Financial reporting
  • Data protection: Direct marketing
  • Data protection: The right to be forgotten
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More