Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 21 February 2014

Published on: 21 February 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 21 February 2014
  • News analysis
  • Business trends: Red Tape Challenge—how successful have the measures been so far?
  • Contracts: updates on recent cases
  • Corporate crime: Europe cracks down on market abuse
  • Environment: significant case law in 2013
  • Intellectual property: highlights of 2013
  • Intellectual property: Rolex ruling—CJEU gives good news to EU rights holders
  • Internet and e-commerce: do hyperlinks require a licence?
  • Internet and e-commerce: brand names in search engines can constitute trade mark infringement
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

