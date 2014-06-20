Sign-in Help
In-house news round-up for week ending 20 June 2014

Published on: 20 June 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • News analysis
  • Advertising law: World Cup fever—how to win the advertising game
  • Consumer protection: compensation for airline delays
  • Contract law: an arbitration agreement must contain an agreement to arbitrate
  • Contract law: can penal interest be awarded in cases involving charterparties governed by English law and subject to arbitration agreements?
  • Contract law: construction when there is no express term
  • Data protection: ICO takes action on nuisance calls
  • Data security: cyber-attacks on financial institutions
  • Employment law: flexible working—what’s changing?
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

