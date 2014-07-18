- In-house news round-up for week ending 18 July 2014
- Looking in-house: Lawyer interview
- News analysis
- Scottish referendum: Scotland and the EU and other international treaties
- Advertising and marketing: In-app purchases
- Advertising and marketing: Product placement
- Company law: Companies House to make data available for free
- Company law: The future of minority shareholdings and shareholder activism
- Competition law: Do new charging regimes have to prove benefit to consumers?
- Competition law: Telefonica commitments offer a new template for mobile consolidation
- Consumer credit: FCA imposes cap on payday lenders
- Consumer protection: Modernising consumer law
- Consumer protection: When does the Montreal Convention apply to airline claims?
- Contract: Allegations of estoppel after the event
- Contract: High Court considers claim for breach of contract
- Contract: High Court considers restrictive covenants
- Contracts: Striking out liability
- Data protection: EU data protection reform
- Data protection: Information Commissioner issues annual report
- Data protection: Law Commission issues report on public sector data sharing
- Data protection: Fine for car rental manager who sold customer details to claims company
- Employment law: E-cigarettes in the workplace
- Environment: Supreme Court considers rights of sewerage undertakers
- Intellectual property: Orphan works
- Tax: Reforming the VAT system
