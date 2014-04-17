- In-house news round-up for week ending 18 April 2014
- News analysis
- Competition law: Merger between Lafarge and Holcim
- Consumer credit: Changes to regulation of consumer credit
- Consumer law: Consumer contract rules—the price for retailers
- Consumer law: Government issues call for evidence on copycat packaging
- Contract law: Anticipatory breach
- Contract law: Misrepresentation
- Contract law: Notices clauses
- Corporate: European Commission proposes to amend Shareholder Rights Directive
More...
- Data protection: Data Retention Directive
- Data protection: Reform of European data protection law
- Employment law: Immigration checks
- Employment law: Zero hours contracts
- Financial services: FCA publishes business plan for 2014/15
- Environment: Recent developments
- Insurance: Insurance review inquiry and market abuse
- Intellectual property: Assessing the impact of the new copyright regulations
- Intellectual property: EU private copying exception applies only to lawful sources
- Intellectual property: Law Commission recommends reform of groundless threats provisions
- Intellectual property: Unregistered Community design rights
- Procurement: Electronic invoicing
- Property: A sigh of (rate) relief for small businesses?
- Tax: Extending the scope of the European Union Savings Directive
- Lexis In-house Advisory Board: In-house lawyers driving diversity
- Contract law cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- Specialist area alerts
- Back copies
Less...
Article summary
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.