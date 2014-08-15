Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house news round-up for week ending 15 August 2014

In-house news round-up for week ending 15 August 2014
Published on: 15 August 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news round-up for week ending 15 August 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA revises its complaint handling procedures
  • Contracts: Court of Appeal considers where a company's central administration centre is
  • Contracts: Just tell me everything is going to be fine
  • Corporate: Investing in improved statutory reporting
  • Corporate: Statutory audit services
  • Cross border: Cautious optimism among Ukrainian lawyers
  • Employment: Parental leave
  • Employment: Understanding the unions—employees and the union
    • More...

Article summary

A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More