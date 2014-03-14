- In-house news round-up for week ending 14 March 2014
- News analysis
- Competition law: CMA publishes second tranche of guidance
- Confidential information: High Court rejects claim that confidential information was misused
- Consumer credit: electronic signatures valid under Consumer Credit Act
- Copyright: government copyright licensing arrangements
- Corporate: Europe pushes for transparency on ultimate owners of companies and trusts
- Corporate: Whistleblowing and corporate crises
- Data protection: European Parliament adopts Data Protection Regulation at first reading
- Data protection: criminal proceedings for non-notification
- Data protection: ICO follows ‘privacy by design’ trend in updated guidance
- Intellectual property: Appeal allowed in relation to design rights in suitcases
- Public law: Local authority loses battle for commercial leases
- Public procurement: Cabinet Office publishes procurement policy note 4/14 on model services contract
- Public procurement: European Parliament backs Commission proposal to eliminate barriers to cross-border public procurement
- Tax: agency and intermediaries
