- In-house news round-up for week ending 11 April 2014
- News analysis
- Competition: market investigation reference of energy market
- Consumer credit: Durkin versus DSG Retail Limited
- Consumer protection: European parliament votes in favour of cap on card fees
- Contract law: Court of Appeal rules on net contribution clauses
- Data protection: Data Retention Directive declared invalid
- Data protection: Commissioner for Interception says police may be over-using their power to gather communications data
- Data protection: Guidance: Working document 01/2014 on draft ad hoc contractual clauses EU data processor to non-EU sub-processor
- Environment: no national standard on sustainable materials
- Freedom of information: Supreme Court rules on freedom of information
- Intellectual property: what will the new TTBER mean in practice?
- Intellectual property: assessing the impact of the new copyright regulations
- Internet: Cloud computing: Law Society guidance
- Procurement: WTO revises agreement on government procurement
- Tax: EC approves UK video games tax relief
- Lexis In-house Advisory Board: In-house lawyers driving diversity
- Contract law cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- Specialist area alerts
- Back copies
Article summary
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
