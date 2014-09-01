Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor

Legal News

In-house news highlights for August 2014

In-house news highlights for August 2014
Published on: 01 September 2014
Updated on: 25 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house news highlights for August 2014
  • Looking in-house lawyer interviews
  • News analysis
  • Scottish referendum: implications of Scottish independence
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA revises its complaint handling procedures
  • Advertising and marketing: John Lewis pays compensation for spam emails
  • Bribery and corruption: Innospec executives sentenced
  • Copyright: Is the monkey selfie debate more than a rumble in the jungle?
  • Confidentiality: High Court rules on breach of confidence case
  • Consumer protection: guidance on new rights for consumers where misleading and aggressive commercial practices
    • More...

Article summary

A monthly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of