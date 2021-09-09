- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- Risk & Compliance
- Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
- ICO to present idea to G7 DPAs on combatting cookie consent pop-ups
- ICO publishes Children’s Code introduction and 15 standards for online services
- FATF publishes table detailing latest assessment ratings
- Challenges await proposed EU anti-money laundering body
- Home Office and HMT issues guidance on countering terrorist financing
- UK signs up to best practice beneficial ownership transparency disclosure principles
- Banking Protocol scheme stops £32m of fraud in first half of 2021
- Frozen assets reporting notice and template published by HMT
- USA—cyber insurers top hackers’ hit list
- Law Commission publishes 2021–2022 business plan
- Commercial
- BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
- Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)
- Moving food to the EU or Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 September 2021
- Corporate
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
- FTSE 350—Q3 2021 reshuffle
- FRC publishes list of successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code
- FRC publishes report on risks, uncertainties, opportunities and scenarios
- Employment
- PHI benefit not limited to extent of insurance cover unless employee explicitly told that at outset (AMDOCS Systems Group v Langton)
- What constitutes an offer to remove employment terms from collective bargaining (Scottish Borders Housing Association v Caldwell)
- Email from employer to HR consultant was privileged as not iniquitous despite suggesting pre-determined decision to dismiss (Abbeyfield (Maidenhead) Society v Hart)
- Information Law & TMT
- ICO publishes enforcement notice on employment agency for UK GDPR infringements
- Swiss data protection authority recognises 2021 EU GDPR SCCs provided certain adaptations made
- Brave new online world?—the Commission proposes a new approach to digital platforms in the draft verticals regime
- IE publishes response to European Commission consultation on AI
- Commission publishes study on open source’s impact on economy
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
