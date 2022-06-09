- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- Risk & Compliance
- OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- US Government cleared to seize Russian oligarch’s jets worth US$400m
- US Treasury’s OFAC severs more networks providing support to Russia’s elites
- Commercial
- Non-compete clause in SPA was unenforceable (Ivy Technology Ltd v Martin)
- Gray v Smith and another
- DD Classics Ltd v Chen [2022] EWHC 1357 (Comm)
- ABI publishes best practice guide to green supply chains
- COP26 President emphasises role of business in achieving net zero by 2050
- Guidance issued on new extended producer responsibility for packaging
- BAFT supports UNCITRAL Draft Model Law for International Identity Management
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 June 2022
- Corporate
- Council of EU and European Parliament reach deal on gender balance on company boards
- QCA publishes 2022 non-executive directors survey report
- FTSE 350—Q2 2022 reshuffle
- Employment
- Leeds University Business School publishes report on hybrid working
- FSCB publishes survey results regarding inclusion for those with disabilities
- EPRS publishes assessment of EU’s legal framework on AI tools in the workplace
- Council of the EU and European Parliament agree provisional law for minimum wages
- Can calling a man ‘bald’ at work amount to sex-related harassment?
- Information Law
- EDPB publishes guidelines on amicable settlements
- Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith and others v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
- Comment—buildup of disputes among EU data regulators risks logjam at EDPB
- Draft report on establishing framework for European Digital Identity published
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
