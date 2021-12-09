- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- FATF publishes summary of High-Level Conference on Environmental Crime
- EPC publishes report on 2021 payment threats and fraud trends
- ICO fines the Cabinet Office £500,000 over New Year Honours List data breach
- Defra launches consultation on due diligence provisions in Environment Act 2021
- Commercial
- Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to ‘transform’ public procurement
- Government public procurement guide for SMEs published
- FSA launches consultation on precautionary allergen information and labels
- EU Safety Gate flagged 1,800 dangerous goods in 2021
- Committee to hold further evidence session in plastic waste inquiry
- DIT encourages SMEs to export their goods across the world
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 December 2021
- Corporate
- FCA confirms changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Takeover Panel proposes Code changes for 2022
- QCA publishes AIM Good Governance Review 2021–2022 report
- FRC announces its 2022–23 areas of supervisory focus for corporate reporting and audit
- Employment
- CIPD launches new hybrid working guidance for employers
- CJRS guidance: correcting underpayments
- Court of Appeal adds its support for an implied term for employers to act fairly in disciplinary proceedings
- Employee’s appeal in relation to claim for copyright infringement of software created during employment dismissed
- European Council greenlights adequate minimum wage protections
- Claims regarding facial recognition and the use of AI in the workplace generally
- Council of the EU proposes far reaching gender pay gap transparency tools
- Information Law
- Virgin Media Ltd fined for sending unsolicited direct marketing emails
- Council agrees position on strengthening EU cybersecurity and resilience
- Blog post published on using messaging, voice and collaboration apps for businesses
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
