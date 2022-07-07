LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
  • Ukraine conflict: OFSI issues General Licence regarding wind down of Rosbank positions
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces Russia’s second richest man sanctioned
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

