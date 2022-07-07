- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- Risk & Compliance
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
- Ukraine conflict: OFSI issues General Licence regarding wind down of Rosbank positions
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces Russia’s second richest man sanctioned
- FATF publishes update on implementation of FATF standards on VAs/VASPs
- HM Treasury updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- SI 2022/725 Register of Overseas Entities (Verification and Provision of Information) Regulations 2022
- Comment—UK money laundering review isn’t radical, but shows direction of travel
- AML/CTF European 2021 legislative package progresses: provisional agreement reached on Recast EU WTR2 and Council partial position enhances AMLA powers
- UK signs South Korea data-flow pact ‘in principle’
- ICO’s power to fine companies for nuisance calls expanded
- Commercial
- Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 July 2022
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on procurement transparency
- The ‘Blue Guide’ on the implementation of EU product rules 2022 published in Official Journal
- OPSS publishes guidance on enforcement policy
- Corporate
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in H1 2022
- FCA consults on improving equity secondary markets
- FRC publishes report highlighting 2020 UK Stewardship Code’s positive impact
- Employment
- New service introduced for GRC applications
- DLUHC publishes consultation outcome for toilet provision for men and women
- RDU launches consultation on draft standards for ethnicity data
- Lawyers respond to first sight of Bill of Rights
- DWP publishes guidance on issuing fit notes
- Acas aims to improve the conciliation process
- Youth Mobility Scheme with New Zealand to expand
- Youth Mobility Scheme guidance updated for second ballot
- Information Law
- Dutch DPA defends EU GDPR ‘legitimate interests’ approach criticised by European Commission
- EDPB publishes guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers
- Court of Justice rules on national legislation protecting DPOs against employment termination (Leistritz AG v LH)
- Access Now urges TikTok to halt proposed changes to consent mechanisms
- Consumer groups to bring action against Google for steering users towards increased surveillance
- DCMS publishes second post-implementation review of NIS Regulations
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
