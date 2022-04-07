- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare
- Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates its Russia guidance
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
More...
- A landmark UK enforcement case for crypto-assets
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Loopholes will limit potency of new economic crime law
- DCMS publishes Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022
- ICO fines H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for unsolicited marketing texts
- Commercial
- CMA seeks views on draft guidance to accompany VABEO
- CMA publishes papers on online choice architecture
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 20th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 April 2022
- Transforming Public Procurement—What’s the future of public procurement policy in the UK?
- Withdrawal of Western brands from Russia—a franchising perspective
- Russia to allow imports without brand owner permission
- Corporate
- FRC closer to establishing ARGA
- ISSB launches consultation on sustainability-related and climate-related disclosures
- European Commission consults on ESG ratings and credit ratings
- Employment
- Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus: new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers
- EHRC publishes equality and human rights challenges plan
- EHRC publishes guidance for separate and single-sex service providers
- LGBT+ Business Champion opens consultation on workplace inclusivity
- Home Office updates right to work checks guidance for employers
- Intra-Company sponsor guidance updated for GBM transitional arrangements
- Information Law
- Bank of Ireland accepts fine in ruling clarifying personal data breach definition
- Danske Bank gets provisional EU GDPR fine
- Belgian DPA fines airports over coronavirus temperature checks
- Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)
- Italian companies’ data transfer compliance can wait for new EU-US deal, Italian DPA says
- Commission announces April 2022 infringement package, including actions for breaches of EU GDPR
- techUK outlines six key principles for future UK data policy
- General and ‘indiscriminate’ retention of traffic and location data is barred under EU ePrivacy rule, Court of Justice says (Commissioner of the Garda Síochána)
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Note
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Practice Note
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.