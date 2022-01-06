- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- Risk & Compliance
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- FCA fines HSBC £63.9m for ML/TF monitoring failures
- HMRC updates report on non-compliance with money laundering regulations
- JMLSG publishes revisions to AML/CTF guidance
- EBA revises guidelines on risk-based supervision of credit and financial institutions’ AML/CFT compliance
- New Information Commissioner starts five-year term
- EDPB guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notification updated
- Blog post published on mitigating data protection risks via pseudonymisation
- Burundi (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
- NAO launches study into government’s effectiveness in combating fraud
- The biggest Corporate Crime decisions in 2021
- The biggest Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022
- NCSC and EU organisations issue advice on Log4j vulnerability
- Government publishes consultation on workplace disability practices
- New rules on whistleblower protection start to apply in the EU
- Commercial
- BEUC announces several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months
- EU Commission has updated guidance on key EU consumer directives
- Digital content and sale of goods directives enter into force
- Cabinet Office releases webinars for trading with the EU
- UK and Australia sign Free Trade Agreement
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 December 2021
- Corporate
- Commencement of National Security and Investment Act—BEIS publishes privacy notice, notification service terms and conditions and updates guidance
- BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures regarding ESG matters
- FCA publishes new rules on climate-related disclosures
- Employment
- IfG updates information on coronavirus (COVID-19) measures across the UK
- Government announces plans to mitigate workforce disruption
- What employers need to know about Plan B
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New isolation and vaccination rules
- Government announces temporary reintroduction of SSPRS
- HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
- Director/shareholder can be an employee/worker in principle
- The Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) Regulations 2021
- Flexible working requests—agreement to attend a late appeal does not necessarily extend decision period
- HSE publishes annual statistics on work related ill health, injury and enforcement
- Dismissal for frivolous grievances did not require contractual analysis of gross misconduct
- Changes to right to work checks for biometric card holders from 6 April 2022
- Information Law
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- ICO publishes speech on cross-border co-operation on data protection post-Brexit
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- Commission adopts EU GDPR adequacy decision for South Korea
- EDPB adopts statement regarding co-operation on elaboration of guidelines
- Amazon gets initial victory in appeal against Luxembourg EU GDPR decision on targeted ads
- A groundbreaking change for the internet of things?
- Misuse of private information claims—where are we after Lloyd v Google?
- NGP fined £75,000 for making unsolicited direct marketing calls
