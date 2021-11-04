- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- Risk & Compliance
- DCMS–ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
- ICO and OAIC conclude investigation into Clearview AI Inc.
- No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
- HMT updates advisory notice on AML/CTF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Treasury’s AML focus highlights need for crypto regulation
- Jersey eyes expanding AML rules to match global standards
- Former Unaoil executive ordered to repay £100,000
- Google, eBay, Facebook and Amazon set out policies to combat economic crime
- NAO publishes good practice guide on cyber and information security
- Commercial
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses (Greggs v Zurich)
- UK Supreme Court refuses enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party (Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8
- Comment—Facebook’s metaverse aspirations tied to privacy, antitrust regulation
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—1 November 2021
- Corporate
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on the National Security and Investment Act 2021 draft statement on the power to call in acquisitions
- BEIS announces support for the FTSE Women Leaders Review
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on mandatory climate–related financial disclosures
- Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2021
- FRC Lab publishes report in preparation for mandatory TCFD reporting
- FCA issues ESG strategy and seeks views on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- IFRS Foundation announces International Sustainability Standards Board and prototype disclosure requirements
- Autumn Budget 2021—views from the market
- Employment
- HMRC publishes guidance on how to submit a late claim for CJRS
- Knowledge during appeal process not relevant to whether dismissal discriminatory
- Unionised workforces—when is a direct offer to workers lawful?
- Employees breached duties of fidelity, trust and confidence and post-termination restrictions
- Information Law
- Beyond Brexit—Government responds to report on digital trade and data
- BSC Comissioner responds to DCMS consultation on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content— Commercial
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Note
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law & TMT
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New module—LexisPSL International Trade
- Useful information
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
