- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
- Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
- Ukraine conflict—new general licences
- FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
- US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry
- Ukraine conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (High-Risk Countries) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Dip in US AML fines could be short-lived with Russian sanctions
- MPs left frustrated as SFO Chief defers Unaoil questions
- Wolfsberg Group publishes guidance on the financial crime risks associated with non-face-to-face digital engagement
- First speech from Information Commissioner John Edwards delivered
- New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data-reform plans
- ICO publishes guidance on the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Ukraine conflict—Cyber: should I be worried about Ukraine?
- Ukraine conflict—FCA updates guidance on operational and cyber resilience
- Commercial
- Quistclose trust and return of monies paid over (Prickly Bay v BAICO)
- CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022–2023
- The green collective—European Commission clarifies whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability
- HM Land Registry publishes Practice Guide 82
- UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?
- The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 March 2022
- Reforming the exclusion rules in UK public procurement
- The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts
- Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
- OPSS publishes new Code of Practice
- Ukraine conflict—WIPO outlines key time limit provisions for international applications
- Corporate
- FCA consults on proposed changes to the electronic format for annual financial reports (CP22/5)
- LSE temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures for AIM companies to end
- US SEC seeks feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors
- Employment
- Key employment law changes—April 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government sets out next steps in plan for living with coronavirus
- The National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice
- Irwin Mitchell publishes report on menopause in the workplace
- A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees
- BEIS announces new statutory code on ‘fire and rehire’ practices
- Immigration Analysis: What are the key features of the latest Statement of Changes HC 1118
- Information Law
- EU and US agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework
- Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
- Ransomware reports soar, showing need for digital cover
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Note
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
