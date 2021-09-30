- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Opinion on Commission’s draft South Korea adequacy decision adopted by EDPB
- ICO fines Your Home Improvements Ltd £20,000 after over 1,700 unsolicited calls
- JMLSG proposes changes on monitoring customer activity and revises guidance on trade finance
- EDPS issues opinion on EU AML/CTF package
- AML rules must align with privacy law, EU data chief warns
- What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
- UK Finance blog looks at UK sanctions regime post-Brexit
- SFO prosecutions round-up—September 2021
- SFO publishes statement on Petrofac Limited charges
- Gambling Commission takes regulatory action against EU lotto
- Commercial
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Policyholder outlook following FCA test case
- ASA publishes findings on regulation of environmental claims and advertising
- Consumer groups call for binding EU rules for unhealthy food marketing
- ISBA introduces influencer marketing code of conduct—September 2021
- Corporate
- LMA provides clarity on D&O cyber cover
- FRC Lab seeks views on companies' production of ESG data
- Ten steps to building an ESG board committee
- Employment
- Sheldon Mills calls for investment management sector to do more on diversity and inclusion
- BEIS publishes carer’s leave consultation outcome
- BEIS opens consultation on proposal to reform flexible working regulations
- Government announces short-term visas for HGV drivers and poultry workers
- Information Law
- EDPB announces cookie banner taskforce to tackle complaints
- EDPS launches TechSonar to monitor emerging technologies
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New videos
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Note
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
