- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Free Lexis®PSL Immigration webinar: Digitalising UK immigration—8 March 2022, 13.00-14.00
- Risk & Compliance
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
- OFSI issues two General Licences under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
More...
- UK government announces further economic sanctions targeted at Central Bank of the Russian Federation
- London drops VTB shares as Russian banks feel sanctions
- Council of the EU adds 26 names to sanctions list
- European Commission announces unprecedented package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Government announces introduction of Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Cyber-attacks and force majeure
- Living with coronavirus (COVID-19)—what does the end of self-isolation mean for employers?
- Commercial
- EU bans the import of goods from Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine
- Shipping companies suspend non-essential cargo bookings to Russia
- Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order
- European Commission launches consultation on Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations
- The basis for a jurisdiction clause in an oral agreement (Addax Energy SA v Petro Trade Inc)
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on smart legal contracts
- February NFT Litigation Roundup—Art Wars, Hermes “MetaBirkins”, and more...
- Consultation on Online Sales Tax
- Government urged to provide clarity on funding net zero by 2050 ambitions
- Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 February 2022
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs digital trade deal with Singapore
- Corporate
- PLSA publishes its Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022
- Investment Association (IA) says shareholders should target climate change and diversity ahead of AGM season
- FTSE Women Leaders Review report: what did 2021 bring and what lies ahead?
- Employment
- High Court orders ex-employee to return confidential documents kept for taking legal advice
- Tribunal compensation limits—increased figures applying from 6 April 2022
- Reliance on third parties not reasonable excuse for employer auto-enrolment compliance failure
- Irreducible minimum of obligation is not relevant when assessing whether someone is a worker
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 March 2022
- Information Law
- US-EU talks on replacing Privacy Shield inching closer to a deal
- Scottish coronavirus (COVID-19) app’s privacy notice failures lead to reprimand
- What you need to know about the proposed EU Data Act
- BSA, ETNO and CCIA issue statements on proposed EU Data Act
- Regulatory scheme for consumer connectable products in the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- NIS 2.0—the EU looks to bolster its cybersecurity laws
- Commons briefing examines the Freedom of Information Act 2000
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Practice Note
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Information Law
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.