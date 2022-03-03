LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house Advisor weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources, events and networking
  • Networking and forum events
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Free Lexis®PSL Immigration webinar: Digitalising UK immigration—8 March 2022, 13.00-14.00
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
  • UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
  • OFSI issues two General Licences under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

