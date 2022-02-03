- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
- ICO updates international transfers guidance, including new definition of ‘restricted transfer’
- EDPB publishes Guidelines on the right of access for consultation
- ENISA publishes report on implementing data protection by design and by default
- Comment—UK dives into data-flows framework, heralding divergence from EU
- Information Commissioner seeks views on working with ICO
- OFSI makes UK Sanctions List format changes
- Economic crime bill
- Treasury Committee calls on UK government to take action on economic crime
- EBA launches central AML/CTF database, ‘EuReCA’
- FCA discusses role and qualifications of heads of compliance and MLROs
- Jersey launches consultation on failure-to-prevent money laundering and terrorist financing offence
- European Parliament publishes infographic on cybersecurity threats in 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 16th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Single Customs Window
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes paper on Brexit’s benefits
- Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)
- Commercial law; time of the essence; affirmation of contract following repudiatory breach ()
- Contractual interpretation and force majeure arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) ()
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
- Summary judgment given in civil fraud claim (Umbrella Care Ltd (in liquidation) v Nisa)
- FRC publishes updated financial reporting standards
- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability
- Proposed EU directive may classify most gig workers and contractors as employees
- Apprenticeships (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
- Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes get ready for take-off in August 2022
- Whether Unless Order required disclosure of documents not in the employee’s possession
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- French EU GDPR fines in 2021 totalled €214m
- Cosmote and OTE get Greek EU GDPR fines for customer data leakage
- Three firms get Italian EU GDPR fines for using unverified databases for promotional purposes
- Belgian authority finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
- Google Analytics under scrutiny by Norwegian Data Protection Authority
- ICO fines Welsh home improvement firm £200,000 for unsolicited marketing calls
- DCMS publishes first report on Cyber Security Longitudinal Survey
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
