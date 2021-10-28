- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Business interruption biggest concern for EU risk managers
- CCTV, including audio recording features, breached UK data protection law (Fairhurst v Woodward)
- EU-US negotiators nearing deal on Privacy Shield
- FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
More...
- FATF publishes report on mitigating the unintended consequences of standards
- FCA activity highlights value of AML internal investigations
- FCA to respond to Treasury Committee in detail after NatWest sentencing
- NCA warns of payment diversion fraud and launches campaign to combat it
- G4S execs’ SFO fraud trial postponed to 2023
- Home Office updates Joint Fraud Taskforce charters
- SFO’s third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery
- Commercial
- Autumn Budget 2021—Key Commercial announcements
- CAP and BCAP launch call for evidence on issues around body image and advertising
- HM Treasury consults on the regulation of BNPL products
- G7 countries agree to Digital Trade Principles during G7 Trade Track
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand reach trade deal
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—25 October 2021
- Corporate
- IR Society response to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
- A roadmap to sustainable investing—UK government sets out its proposals on a new green finance rulebook—along with an industry call to action to help cement the UK as the global leader in green investment
- FRC publishes 2020-21 annual review of corporate reporting
- FRC publishes independent supervisor on auditors general and oversight responsibilities reports
- Employment
- DWP updates Welsh version of SSP1 form
- DWP publishes response and guidance on simpler annual benefit statements
- Information law
- ICO issues penalty to Unite the Union for unsolicited direct marketing calls
- ENISA publishes new ENISA Threat Landscape report
- UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says
- New and updated content—In-house Adviser
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Precedents
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information law
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.