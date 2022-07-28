- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Reforms to UK Data Protection Regime published
- Law Society recommends salary increase for trainees
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 21 July 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 14) Regulations 2022
More...
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the European Union extends Russia economic sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding payments to UK Insurers
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022—key amendments for compliance teams
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Commercial
- ASA rulings—27 July 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission launches four new infringement procedures against UK
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
- Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland publishes findings on Protocol’s impact
- Corporate
- Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
- Companies House publishes agent assurance code guidance
- FRC publishes guidance on conducting AGMs
- FMSB report aims to enhance understanding of ESG ratings and facilitate comparability
- Employment
- ONS publishes statistics on working habits of parents with dependent children
- New law to allow businesses to replace striking staff with agency workers
- UNISON announces intention to seek judicial review
- TUC coordinated trade unions to contest use of agency worker during strikes
- MoJ and HMCTS consult on mandatory mediation for small claims
- Information law
- ICO updates guidance on BCRs for controllers and processors
- EDPS calls for clarification into processing EU producers’ personal data
- Volkswagen fined €1.1m by German DPA for EU GDPR breach
- Joint statement on UK-US Data Access Agreement published
- New and updated content—In-house Adviser
- Updated Practice Note
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.