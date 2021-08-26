menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house Advisor weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources, events and networking
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • ICO approves three UK GDPR certification scheme criteria
  • UK’s first EU GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal
  • Global money-laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum
  • UK Finance assesses impact of thematic sanctions replacing geographic ones
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More