- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- ICO approves three UK GDPR certification scheme criteria
- UK’s first EU GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal
- Global money-laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum
- UK Finance assesses impact of thematic sanctions replacing geographic ones
- Impact on solicitors’ undertakings given in property transactions post-Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers
- Commercial
- Banking security documents signed by UK companies—some differences between English and Scots law
- Product safety regulation—additional time to apply new marking
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—23 August 2021
- Corporate
- CMA responds to BEIS consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance
- FRC publishes bulletin on UK private sector financial statements
- CDSB launches online course and releases guidance on disclosure of water information
- Employment
- Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 September 2021
- Dismissal of teacher suspected of possessing indecent images but not yet prosecuted could be fair SOSR dismissal
- Information Law & TMT
- ICO publishes blog on Children’s Code coming into force
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
