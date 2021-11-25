- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- EDPB adopts guidelines on the interplay of Article 3 and Chapter V of the GDPR
- EDPB announces outcome of November 2021 plenary meeting
- Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
- NatWest failed to flag anti money laundering risks in real-time, suit says
- Commercial
- Successful claimant entitled to interest under section 4 of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (Premia Marketing Ltd v Regis Mutual Management Ltd)
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- European Parliament Committee adopts position on Digital Markets Act proposal
- Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 November 2021
- Corporate
- Investment Association updates principles of remuneration for 2022
- 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among CEOs in FTSE 100 by 2025 launches
- European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
- European Parliament endorses Commission’s UCITS/PRIIPs KID proposals
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DWP publishes update to Kickstart Scheme T&Cs
- ECHR launches new legal support scheme tackling racial discrimination
- Is training time considered working time?
- AI in the workplace—an Accountability for Algorithms Act?
- Information Law
- EDPB adopts Statement on Digital and Data Strategy
- UK court ruling on damages claim in minor data protection infringement case (Emma Louise Johnson v Eastlight Community Homes Ltd)
- DCMS publishes National Data Strategy Mission 1 Policy Framework
- New UK Bill designed to protect users of connectable devices introduced
- New and updated content—In-house advisor
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Employment
- New and updated content—Information Law
- Useful information
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
