In-house Advisor weekly highlights—25 August 2022

- In-house resources, events and networking
- New How to guides toolkit
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Ukraine conflict—General Licences under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
- FATF to host webinar on Beneficial Ownership
- Hoskins decision puts US compliance with OECD anti-bribery convention deeper in jeopardy
- DCMS publishes study exploring organisations affected by cybersecurity breaches
- Commercial
- UK internal market—Welsh Government updates on legal challenge to UKIMA 2020
- Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 August 2022
- Corporate
- EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive—What you need to know
- TUC and High Pay Centre publish research on executive pay
- PIE Auditor Register regulations published by FRC
- Companies House announces plans to introduce new WebFiling account
- Acquisition of BT shares by Altice cleared under National Security and Investment Act
- FCA fines Citigroup’s international broker-dealer £12.6m for failures relating to the detection of market abuse
- Employment
- Top court opts for middle way in CV fraud confiscation cases
- TUC publishes research on executive pay
- New guidance provides more details on Scale-up route
- Work concession for Health and Care Visa applicants ends on 4 October 2022
- FCA seeks external experts for new ESG advisory committee
- Information Law
- Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- Useful information
