In-house Advisor weekly highlights—24 March 2022

- Risk & Compliance
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Crypto transfers data-sharing rule could help UK's Russia sanctions response, minister says
- OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
- Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
- Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO adds webinar to Russia sanctions page
- UK cyber unit says 76,000 online scams removed
- ESAs issue joint consumer warning on cryptoassets
- London lawyer charged with tipping off client about probe by UK fraud office
- Commercial
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Commercial announcements
- EU publishes list of documents bringing together EU measures taken in solidarity with Ukraine
- Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQs on Sanctions Regulation
- ASA issues enforcement notice to continue clampdown on misleading and irresponsible cryptocurrency ads
- Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))
- VAT treatment of UK termination and compensation payments
- Comment—amended UK online safety law receives mixed reaction as it goes to lawmakers
- Brexit Bulletin—OIM publishes first report on UK internal market
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 March 2022
- Recommendations to allow electronic documents would revolutionise trade
- Corporate
- Updated checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- The letter versus the spirit—the pitfalls of resolution interpretation
- Employment
- Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers
- Deadline for responses for disability workforce reporting consultation extended
- European Parliament supports Pay Transparency Directive
- Government publishes response to Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Employment announcements
- Payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income
- UK tribunal orders re-engagement overseas of unfairly dismissed trader in light of negative regulatory reference
- HC 1118 analysis—new Scale-up route
- Court of Appeal rules pre-Brexit references to the Court of Justice remain binding on UK courts
- Information Law
- UK IDTA enters with a whimper
- Data adequacy talks between South Korea and UK in full swing
- 'A lot of progress' in EU-US talks on Privacy Shield successor, EU Commission official says
- ICCL sues Irish DPC for failure to stop data breaches by Google’s RTB system
- DCMS introduces Online Safety Bill to Parliament
- Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program
- Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
