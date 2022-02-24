- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Free Lexis®PSL Immigration webinar: Digitalising UK immigration—8 March 2022, 13.00-14.00
- Risk & Compliance
- New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
- Company fined £50,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing messages
- ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
More...
- A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications
- FCA statement sets out its expectations following UK’s Russian sanctions announcement
- UK freezes assets of five Russian banks in attempt to de-escalate Ukraine conflict
- HM Treasury and OFSI publish Clear Junction monetary penalty report
- Glencore earmarks US$1.5bn to end US, UK, Brazilian probes
- Compliance takeaways from DOJ duress defence guidance
- Commercial
- BEIS opens consultation on new UK competition law
- European Commission publishes Communication on Decent Work Worldwide
- WTO barometer shows easing of supply chain pressures
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 February 2022
- Commission presents draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive
- API licensing
- Corporate
- Mandatory climate-related financial disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- FTSE Women Leaders sets out recommendations in first report
- FRC publishes analysis on private companies following Wates Principles
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—How should employers respond to the scrapping of self-isolation rules?
- Agency workers: right to be informed of relevant vacancy does not include right to apply—confirmed
- FTT allows Adrian Chiles’ IR35 appeal as BBC and ITV contracts are part of business on his own account
- Financial services inclusion report raises issues of stereotyping, speaking up and fairness
- Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 March 2022
- The untold cost of equal pay claims—BNP Paribas ordered to publish salaries, bonuses and pension contributions
- Reduction for contributory conduct not excluded even if no dismissal had employer acted fairly
- New subtopic: Introductory guides to discrimination and equality claims
- Information Law
- European Commission publishes proposal for new rules on data sharing
- Meta data transfers decision expected in April 2022 from Irish DPC
- Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Information Law
- New Practice Note
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.