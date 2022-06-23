- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- AML supervisors to scrutinise suspicious activity reports
- FATF publishes outcomes of plenary meeting of 14-17 June 2022
- Global AML watchdog takes closer look into Gibraltar
- NCA publishes updated guidance on use of SAR glossary codes and reporting routes
- FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance on insurance and reinsurance prohibition
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces sanctions on Russians involved in forced adoption
- FCA fines JLT Specialty Ltd for financial crime control failings relating to overseas introducers
- SFO reports conviction of Glencore on seven charges of bribery
- UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- EU sees US data-transfer deal ratification by March 2023, Reynders says
- Shifty ransomware crews spark US sanctions concerns
- Trust structures holding UK real estate: Reporting requirements under the Trust Registration Service (TRS) and Register of Overseas Entities (ROE)
- Commercial
- Greggs increases claim over coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown losses to £150m
- To Bind or not to bind? ‘Heads of terms’, ‘subject to contract’ and other phrases in the making of legally-binding agreements (Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited)
- TCLP publishes three new climate clauses
- Online Safety Bill—are you caught?
- Beta version of digital identity and attributes trust framework published
- GCF publishes summary guide to Public Procurement Bill provisions
- Government announces changes for new product conformity markings
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance: 20 June 2022
- Corporate
- FRC seeks views on AQIs in an effort to improve audit quality
- European Council and Parliament provisionally agree on EU CSRD
- Employment
- Labour Market Enforcement report for 2019–20 period published
- Discrimination arising from disability: the test for proportionality when assessing justification
- Unlawful inducement: pay increase was an ‘offer’ and not a ‘unilateral promise’
- Unfair dismissal—no credit for tribunal award already paid where compensation recalculated upwards on remission
- Information Law
- EDPB adopts new guidelines on certification as tool for transfers
- DCMS responds to consultation on cyber profession
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
