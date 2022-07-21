- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 19 July 2022
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022
- OFAC fines Amex for missing red flags about drug kingpin
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
More...
- Ukraine conflict—guidance updated on additional duties on goods from Russia and Belarus
- FCA fines The TJM Partnership Limited £2m for failings in relation to cum-ex trading
- Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
- Commercial
- Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
- DCMS publishes new paper on future regulation of artificial intelligence
- Council of the EU agrees mandate on GPSR proposal
- HMRC introduces new record-keeping measures for multinational businesses
- Corporate
- Nadhim Zahawi delivers Mansion House speech on post-Brexit UK financial services regulation
- HMT launches Digitisation Taskforce
- BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
- FTSE 350 AGMs: post-pandemic trends in H1 2022
- Employment
- Supreme Court sides with part-time worker on pro-rated annual leave calculation
- Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference
- Can staff express gender critical beliefs if they upset or conflict with the views of their colleagues?
- DWP publishes response to independent report on menopause and the workplace
- BEIS announces update on Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill
- Whistleblowing—the separability of a disclosure from the employee’s conduct
- Information Law
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
- Google joins Global CBPR system to support trusted data flows
- ICO publishes and seeks views on draft ICO25 plan
- Google Chromebooks focus of Danish EU GDPR decision seeking to halt EU-US data transfers
- EDPB urges probes into data transfers to Russia
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.